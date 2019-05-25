|
Connie B. Kiefer, 73
WESTBOROUGH - Connie Burr Kiefer, 73, of Wesley Chapel, Florida, and formerly of Westborough, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Born in Berkely, CA, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Ruth (Malmsten) Burr.
She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Wagner College.
Connie lived in Westborough, MA and moved to Tampa, FL from Aspen Hill, MD.
She is survived by her husband Kris Kiefer; son, Scott Kiefer; daughter, Keri Riegler; and her niece, Nicole Gonsalves.
She is predeceased by her sister, Bonnie Burr Lever.
Connie will be laid to rest at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Westborough, MA.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home.
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 25 to May 26, 2019