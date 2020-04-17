Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Conor Dugas


1996 - 2020
Conor Dugas Obituary
Conor M. Dugas, 23

Upton - Conor Dugas (Schultz-Orfia), The Schultz and Ofria families are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their beloved Conor, 23 of Upton, Mass.

He was born in 1996, and passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8th in his home with his Sister Erin Schultz, Mom Heidi Schultz-Ofria and his loving, and caring Stepdad Kenneth Ofria by his side.

Although Conor faced a myriad of challenges, he found joy, humor and love of life.

He inspired all that knew him. Conor touched the lives of everyone with his huge smile and spirit. He loved his home nurses as well as the nurses & doctors at Children's Hospital that cared for him for over 2 decades.

Our family will always be grateful to everyone who looked beyond Conor's disabilities and maintained his dignity by treating him like any other kid. We are forever grateful to our community, family, friends, and medical staff who loved and supported Conor for so many years.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Conor's memorial Mass will be announced at a future date.

The Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering – Director, is honored to be assisting Conor's family with arrangements.

www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
