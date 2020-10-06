Conrad Hagstrom, 83Millbury - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Conrad Hagstrom, 83, at home on Saturday, Oct. 3rd, 2020 surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle.Son of the deceased Honora (Harris) and Conrad W. Hagstrom, Conrad lived most of his life in Millbury. He will be sorely missed by his best friend and loving wife of 50 years, Mary L. (Cappuccio) Hagstrom; and his devoted son, Kurt J. Hagstrom and his wife, Rachel H. Swift. He also leaves his brother, Walter T. Hagstrom and his wife, Joan; sisters-in-law Feral Hagstrom and Joan Cappuccio; Elda Mahoney and husband, Richard; and Nancy Hurley and husband, Michael. He also was an amazing uncle, especially to Lily Cappuccio. Conrad is predeceased by his brother, Charles Hagstrom and his brother-in-law, James Cappuccio.Conrad graduated from Clark University and received his master's degree from Worcester State University. His teaching and love for travel brought him to work for the US Defense Department teaching in Iceland and Okinawa. He retired from the Shrewsbury School System, where he taught math and science. Conrad was active in his community, and was a member of the Millbury Democratic Town Committee.Known for his wit, intellectual curiosity, love of reading, beautiful plants, and his sacrifice always for others, Conrad remained devoted to a life-long journey of learning and teaching.Family and friends will honor and remember Conrad's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, Oct. 9th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct 10th at 10 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery, Millbury. Current Covid-19 guidelines regarding masks and social distancing will be followed. Visit Conrad's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared: