|
|
Conrad P. Supski, 83
Grafton - Conrad P. Supski, born on November 24, 1935 in Providence, RI, to the late Joseph S. Supsky, Sr., and Mary V. (Szeliga) Supsky passed away on September 30, 2019 after losing his battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Theres (Schreck) Supski of North Grafton, MA, his daughter Catherine M. (Supski) Powers and her husband, Andre, grandsons Stephen C. Powers and Tristen W. Powers, all of South Glens Falls, New York, granddaughter Lauren E. Powers of Cohoes, New York, cousin Dolores (Dee) Voccola and her husband Joseph, nephews David R. Supsky of Cranston, RI, Joseph Supsky and his wife Gloria of Cranston, RI and James Supsky and his wife Barbara of Warwick, RI. Conrad was predeceased by his daughter Elizabeth A. Supski in July, 2016; and two brothers Joseph Supsky, Jr. and Frederick R. Supsky, Sr.
Conrad was a man of few words, but his love and devotion for his family was unmistakable. He loved spending time with his grandchildren especially during the summer months exploring various points of interest throughout New England and vacation spots and letting them know that it's okay to make mistakes.
He was a Registered Professional Engineer and a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from URI and his Master of Science in Civil Engineering from WPI. Conrad received an Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army having served in the Counter Intelligence Corps and Army Reserve.
Calling hours will be held at the Union Congregational Church, 86 Main Street, South Grafton, MA Saturday October 5th at 10:00am followed by a prayer service at 11:00 am. Mr. Supski will be laid to rest next to his deceased daughter, Elizabeth, at Pine Grove Cemetery, Hawes Section, N. Grafton, MA.
The Supski/Powers family would like to express deep appreciation to Katherine Caralli and Sarah Troupe, both Salmon VNA Hospice Nurses, who made Conrad's last days on earth more comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Union Congregational Church, 86 Main Street, PO Box 43, South Grafton, MA 01560.
A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with Conrad's family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019