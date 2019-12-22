Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Peter's Catholic Church
39 Church Ave
Northbridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Conrad Vigeant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Conrad Vigeant


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Conrad Vigeant Obituary
Conrad J. Vigeant, 88

Grafton - Conrad Joseph (Sonny) Vigeant, 88, a long-time resident of South Grafton, went home to the Lord Friday, December 13th surrounded by family and loved ones at Beaumont Nursing Home in Northbridge.

Born on July 16, 1931 in Sutton, MA to Anthony (Blue) Vigeant and Bertha (Tebo) Vigeant, Conrad served in the United States Navy and was a Korean War Veteran. Conrad loved hunting, fishing and playing cards with his family and friends. A lifelong steelworker and 42-year employee of the Wyman Gordon Company in Grafton.

Conrad is predeceased by his wife Kathleen Vigeant (December 11, 2009) and survived by four children, David Vigeant and wife, Jody Vigeant of Knox, ME, Deborah Vigeant of Sutton, Marc Vigeant and wife, Jacqueline Vigeant of Sutton and Richard Vigeant and wife, Christine Vigeant of Gainesville, FL; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, a sister Loretta Born of Millbury and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Conrad's life by gathering for his Funeral Mass on Monday Dec. 30th at 11 a.m. in Saint Peter's Catholic Church, 39 Church Ave, Northbridge, MA 01534. Burial with following in Fairview Cemetery, South Grafton. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38105 or at Please visit Conrad's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Conrad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulhane Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -