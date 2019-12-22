|
|
Conrad J. Vigeant, 88
Grafton - Conrad Joseph (Sonny) Vigeant, 88, a long-time resident of South Grafton, went home to the Lord Friday, December 13th surrounded by family and loved ones at Beaumont Nursing Home in Northbridge.
Born on July 16, 1931 in Sutton, MA to Anthony (Blue) Vigeant and Bertha (Tebo) Vigeant, Conrad served in the United States Navy and was a Korean War Veteran. Conrad loved hunting, fishing and playing cards with his family and friends. A lifelong steelworker and 42-year employee of the Wyman Gordon Company in Grafton.
Conrad is predeceased by his wife Kathleen Vigeant (December 11, 2009) and survived by four children, David Vigeant and wife, Jody Vigeant of Knox, ME, Deborah Vigeant of Sutton, Marc Vigeant and wife, Jacqueline Vigeant of Sutton and Richard Vigeant and wife, Christine Vigeant of Gainesville, FL; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, a sister Loretta Born of Millbury and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Conrad's life by gathering for his Funeral Mass on Monday Dec. 30th at 11 a.m. in Saint Peter's Catholic Church, 39 Church Ave, Northbridge, MA 01534. Burial with following in Fairview Cemetery, South Grafton. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38105 or at Please visit Conrad's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2019