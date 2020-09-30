Constance Barter

Constance M. Barter
BERLIN - Constance M. Barter, 95, of Northborough, MA passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband of 32 years, Bruce M. Barter, her sister, Barbara L. Neuhaus and her brother, Carl G. Ziegler.
She is survived by her sister in law, Jackie Ziegler of Northborough; her nieces: Susan Rucho and her husband Donald of Southport, NC, Sandra Maddox and her husband Rick of Galion, OH, Karen Longtine and her husband Brian of Hudson, MA, Sheri Fuller and her husband Robert of Boylston, MA and Kimberly Ziegler and her partner Ed Travis of Bloomfield, CO; her nephews: Kyle Ziegler and his wife Susan of Berlin, MA, Mark Neuhaus and his wife Nancy of Maine, Keith Ziegler of Berlin, MA and Kris Ziegler and his wife Raquel of Framingham, MA; several loving grand nieces and nephews, great grand nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Constance was born and raised in Berlin, MA the daughter of the late George C. and Jenny E. (Lindberg) Ziegler and lived in Berlin all her life. She was a graduate of Hudson High School Class of 1943 and earned a certificate from the Kathryn Foley Ward School in Worcester, MA before working at the Worcester Mutual Insurance Company for almost 42 years until her retirement in 1987. A longtime member of the First Parish Church in Berlin, MA, the Evening Guild, Berlin Senior Citizens she was a past president of the H. Wallace Woodward Post American Legion Auxiliary and the Council of Aging Board in Berlin. She volunteered at Marlborough Hospital and was a member of the Marlborough Hospital Auxiliary.
Services will be private. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations in Constance's memory be made to: The Memorial Fund of First Parish Church, 24 Central Street, Berlin, MA 01503. Please visit: https://www.tighehamilton.com/
to leave an online condolence.