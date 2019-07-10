Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Brigid Church
59 N. Main Street
Millbury, MA
Constance Beaulieu Obituary
Constance M. Beaulieu

Millbury - Constance M. (Marcoux) Beaulieu, 79, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 8th 2019 in her home.

Connie leaves three children, Suzanne Banks of Whitinsville, Noelle A. Monteros and her husband, Edward Ryan of Grafton and Christopher Beaulieu and his wife, Tara of Suffield, CT; six grandchildren, Lauren Kathleen Beaulieu, Connor Christopher Beaulieu, Tyler John Monteros, Abigail Elizabeth Banks, Emily Rose Banks and Benjamin Jack Ryan; two siblings, Michael Marcoux of CA and Pierrette Marcoux of NY. She also leaves numerous lifelong friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Lionel and Cecile (Cote) Marcoux, a son in law, Edward Banks and a brother in law, Timothy Seegel.

Connie retired from the Town of Framingham after 25 years. Her greatest joy and accomplishment was raising her three children and spending time with her grandchildren. Connie also enjoyed trips to the beach and attending activates at the Millbury Senior Center. She was proud of her French Canadian heritage and only spoke French until she entered school as a child.

Family and friends will honor and remember Connie's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Saturday, July 13th from 9 to 11:45 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the visitation at 12:30 p.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Millbury Senior Center, 1 River Street, Millbury MA 01527. Please visit Connie's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 10 to July 11, 2019
