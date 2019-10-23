|
Constance E. Dolan, 96
Millbury - Constance "Connie" E. (Mozevech) Kruba-Dolan, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 19th 2019 in Care One at Millbury.
Connie's husband, Walter J. Dolan passed away in 1982. She leaves her daughter, Elaine C. Mero; two grandchildren, John and James; three great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her first husband, John Kruba and her son, Jackie.
Connie worked as an office manager for eighteen years at the Supreme Beef Company on 34 Millbury Street in Worcester. She loved to go dancing at the PNA and PNI Club's in Worcester. Connie also enjoyed her vegetable garden, taking care of her animals and most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Connie's funeral and burial will be private. Please visit Connie's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019