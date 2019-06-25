|
|
Constance J. (Prefontaine) Dufresne, 99
Worcester - Constance J. (Prefontaine) Dufresne, 99, of Worcester, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at home surrounded by her very close friends.
Her husband, Omer L. Dufresne, died in 1975. Her son Robert O. Dufresne also predeceased her in 2017. She leaves three nieces, Claudette Rice and her husband Daniel of Sutton, Annette Armstrong and family of Lutz, Florida, and Joan and Richard Gosselin of Franklin, New Hampshire; a nephew, Michael and Lynn Nosek of Lancaster. She also leaves her close friends Diane Torres and family of Worcester, and Dorothy Laporte of Auburn. She was predeceased by two sisters, Claire Emond and Rita Noël. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Joseph A. and Rose J. (Dupré) Prefontaine, and lived in Worcester most of her life.
Constance was a factory assembler at Wyman-Gordon Company. She was also a timekeeper at Heald Machine and an inspector at Sprague Electric. She attended St. Anne's Academy in Marlborough. She was a den mother at Blessed Sacrament Church.
A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Joan of Arc Church, 570 Lincoln St, Worcester. Please go directly to church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Webster. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave. Worcester.
ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 25 to June 26, 2019