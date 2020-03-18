|
Constance Faubert, 93
AUBURN - Constance (Prefontaine) Faubert, 93, of Auburn, died peacefully on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Life Care Center of Auburn.
Born and raised in Oxford, Constance was one of four children born to the late Paul A. and Emma (Ruel) Prefontaine. Just before her 18th birthday, she married the love of her life, the late Leo P. Faubert. The pair settled into their home on South Street in Auburn and began to raise their family together.
Leo predeceased Constance in 2004.
Constance is survived by her son, Paul R. Faubert and his wife Carolyn; her daughter, Judith A. Shoar; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her beloved husband, Constance was predeceased by her son, Bruce Faubert, and her siblings, Kenneth Prefontaine, Paul Prefontaine, and Lillian Wentzel.
A funeral service will be held privately for Constance's family, followed by a private burial with her husband. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , via stjude.org/donatetoday or by mail: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020