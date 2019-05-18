|
Constance A. (Packard) Hayden, 68
RUTLAND - Constance A. (Packard) Hayden, 68, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Odd Fellows Home in Worcester, surrounded by her loving family after a hard fought battle with cancer.
She was born and raised in Holden, the only daughter of Theodore H. and Marion W. (Wishart) Packard, and lived in Rutland for 25 years before moving to Worcester in 1997. She was a proud graduate of Wachusett Regional High School, class of 1969.
Connie loved taking care of others and was a dedicated a nurse's aide at Wayside Nursing Home, Rutland Heights Hospital and eventually retiring from Tewksbury State Hospital. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Rutland.
Connie will be lovingly missed and remembered by her devoted daughter, Shannon M. Johnson and her husband, Robert of Holden; three brothers, Charles Packard and his wife, Gail of Beverly, Robert Packard and his wife Kathleen of Princeton and David Packard and his wife, Mimi of Goshen; two granddaughters, Allison and Katelyn Johnson of Holden. She will be peacefully joining her son, Andrew "Andy" M. Hayden, who passed away on April 9th, 2019, and a brother, Peter Packard died in 2010.
Connie's biggest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her 2 granddaughters. She was also a lifelong fan of the Boston Bruins and continued to watch her beloved Bruins advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the entire staff at the Odd Fellows Home and the Jewish Home Hospice for their compassion and care that was given to Connie during her illness.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Connie's family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 20 at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden and again at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, before leaving in procession for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Holden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Connie's name may be made to the Rutland Fourth of July Gift Account, 250 Main Street, Rutland, MA 01543 or online, rutlandma-4thofjuly.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019