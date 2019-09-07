|
Constance A. Herriage
Milbury - Constance A. (McManus) Herriage 80 of Millbury died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday September 4, 2019. Constance was a loving wife, mother, nana, sister and friend to many. Connie loved her family and had a flair for cooking. She loved family gatherings and was the happiest when spending time with her husband Bob. Connie will be greatly missed and remembered by all who knew and loved her for generations.
Born in Worcester she was the daughter of Lawrence and Edna M. (Graves) McManus. Connie graduated from Millbury High School and worked for the telephone company until meeting the love of her life Robert to whom she was married to for 61 years. After raising her children, she went back to work as a waitress at the Ding Ho Restaurant in Worcester for 17 years.
Connie is survived by her husband Robert, two daughters, Deborah A. Gemme and Patricia L. Gibson both of Millbury, three sons, Stephen R. Herriage of Millbury, James W. Herriage and his wife Mary of Dudley, and Daniel P. Herriage and his wife Sharon of Spencer. Connie also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Justin, Julieanne, Danielle, Corey, Naomi, Stephen, Ashley, Sean, Ryan, Daniel, Kathryn, and several great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her son-in-law Alan W. Gemme, her sister Patricia M. Blare, and her great grandson Alan A. Gemme.
Memorial services for Connie will be held at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605. Calling hours will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 from 10 am to 12 noon with a memorial service to begin at 12 noon. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Connie's memory to St Jude 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or go to
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019