Constance T. (Therien) Lauziere, 59
DOUGLAS - Constance T. (Therien) Lauziere, 59, of C St. died peacefully at her home on Tues. April 2, 2019 after a brief illness.
She is survived by her husband and best friend of 28 years Steven M. Lauziere Sr.; 3 daughters Aime'e and her husband Ronald Ruzzo of Coventry, RI, Tonia and her husband Thomas Alger of Sutton, and Melissa Naughton of Douglas; her parents Leo and Jeannine (Duplessis) Therien of Millville; 4 step-daughters; 2 step-sons; 14 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; 6 brothers Andre Therien, Denis Therien, Maurice Therien, Jean Paul Therien, Glenn Therien and Noah Therien; and many nieces and nephews. Born in Woonsocket, RI she was the first baby born there on New Years, Jan 1, 1960.
Connie's lifelong ambition was being a caregiver for children. She worked for You Inc. in Worcester the past 9 years as a Family Partner. She was a local day care provider for 20 years previously. She enjoyed camping over the years, especially at Fisherman's Memorial Campground in Rhode Island. She loved the beach and was a member of St. Denis Church. Constance was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Her funeral will be held Sat. April 6 from Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St. with a Mass at 10 am in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St. Burial will follow in St. Denis Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Fri. April 5 from 4 to 7 pm. Memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Children's Childrens Hospital 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019