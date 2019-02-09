Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Evangelical Congregational Church
793 Main St.
Lancaster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Locke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Locke


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Constance Locke Obituary
Constance R. Locke, 94

Lancaster - Constance R. (Collins) Locke, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Knollwood Nursing Center in Worcester. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Chester L. Locke. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Chester L. Locke, Jr. & Avon of Lancaster; Ruth Berry & Michael of West Boylston; W. Oren Locke & Helen of Barre; and Suzanne Mula & Peter of Princeton; siblings, Oren "Ted" Collins, Jr. & Sue of Meredith, NH; and Priscilla Manville of Center Harbor, NH; 9 grandchildren, Matthew Locke & wife Pamela, Samuel, Oren, Adam, and Brigham Locke, Hannah Richardson & husband Jason; Brian Kaltsos, Aidan and Dakota Mula; 3 great-grandchildren, William, Brigham, and Evelyn, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by siblings, Marjorie Kennedy, Olive Asfour, June Duffy, Ruth Young, Sylvia Locke, Jeanne Wiles, Frank, Fred, and David Collins.

Connie was born in Clinton and raised in Lancaster, daughter of the late Oren T. & Ruth V. (Brigham) Collins. She graduated from the Lancaster High School, Class of 1942 and devoted herself to raising her family as a full-time homemaker. Connie later worked in several clerical positions with the Lancaster Public Library, Clinton Hospital, Colonial Press, and Fort Devens. She was a devout life member of the Evangelical Congregational Church of Lancaster. Connie loved music, as a young woman she sang with her sisters in the Collins Trio, and later for many years in her church choir. She enjoyed raising animals and livestock and growing gardens of flowers and vegetables. Above all, she loved her family and was a dedicated, proud matriarch, who will be forever missed and remembered lovingly. A Funeral Service will be at held at 11AM on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in the Evangelical Congregational Church, 793 Main St., Lancaster, with burial to follow in Eastwood Cemetery, Lancaster. There will be no calling hours held. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Constance Locke to: Knollwood Nursing Center, Employee Appreciation Fund, 87 Briarwood Circle, Worcester, MA 01606. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
Download Now