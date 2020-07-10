1/1
Constance McClay
Constance M. McClay, 83

Sutton - Constance M. McClay, 83, passed away on Thursday July 9, 2020 in the Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of Sterling B. McClay.

Constance was born in Milo, ME, the daughter of Francis and Gertrude (Brown) Pierce.

She worked as an assembler at Hamilton Standard before retiring in 2006. She enjoyed her garden full of flowers and birds, cooking and she loved the Boston Red Sox.

Along with her husband, she is survived by a son Kevin McClay and his wife Kristin of SC; a daughter Kerry Nepomuceno and her husband Jerry of Sutton; a brother Dennis Pierce and his wife Lauren of FL; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Kendal McClay.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 5-7 PM in the Buma Funeral Home, 480 Church Street, Whitinsville.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Peacedale Cemetery, 552 Peacedale Street, Bristol CT.

Donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Face coverings and social distancing required.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
