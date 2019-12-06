|
Constance "Connie" Montague 93
Worcester - Constance "Connie" (Ricci) Montague, 93, of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 5th 2019 in her home. Friends and relatives are invited to a period of calling hours Monday, December 9th from 9 to 10:15 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St before proceeding in procession to St Anne's Church, 170 Boston Turnpike Rd Shrewsbury where her Mass will be held at 11:00 am.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019