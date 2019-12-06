Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Montague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Montague

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Montague Obituary
Constance "Connie" Montague 93

Worcester - Constance "Connie" (Ricci) Montague, 93, of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 5th 2019 in her home. Friends and relatives are invited to a period of calling hours Monday, December 9th from 9 to 10:15 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St before proceeding in procession to St Anne's Church, 170 Boston Turnpike Rd Shrewsbury where her Mass will be held at 11:00 am.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -