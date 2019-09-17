|
Constance "Connie" M. (Marechal) Paradis, 97
SPRINGFIELD - Constance "Connie" M. (Marechal) Paradis, 97, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Formerly of Worcester, she spent the past 35 years living in Springfield, MA with her daughter and family. She was an active member of the Springfield 16 Acres Golden Age Club and, over the years, volunteered in the community at the Springfield Quadrangle and St. Catherine of Sienna's Bingo.
She was predeceased by her husband, Henry, in 1983 and her son, Richard, in July 2019. She leaves a daughter, Madeleine Wozniak and her husband Thomas; her daughter-in-law, Adele Paradis; 3 grandchildren, Elizabeth Buffone and her husband Christopher, David Paradis and his wife Nina, and Kevin Wozniak and his partner Aaron Eaton; 4 great-grandchildren, Samantha, Jacob, Bethany and Sophia.
A calling hour will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 10 – 11 a.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Roch's Catholic Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Should you wish to honor Connie's memory, you may donate to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
