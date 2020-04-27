|
Constance J. Suchodolski, 90
SHREWSBURY - Constance J. "Connie" (Baril) Suchodolski, 90, of Shrewsbury and formerly of Worcester, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home on Friday April 24, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Including her beloved husband, Henry E. Suchodolski, Connie leaves behind her children, Jeanne C. Suchodolski, Ruth A. Turner, and Edward H. Suchodolski; several grandchildren; her siblings, Lucille Belliveau, Normand Baril, and Rita Jolly; and countless nieces, nephews, and friends who provided her many happy memories. She was predeceased by her parents, Albert A. and Regina (Taschereau) Baril, as well two brothers, George D. Baril and Albert Baril.
Services will be held privately for Mrs. Suchodolski's family. There are no calling hours. The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To view the complete obituary, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020