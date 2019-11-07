|
Cora Jones Gresian, 96
McLeansville, NC - Ms. Cora Jones Gresian, age 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, November 1, 2019.
She lived a long, full life. She was the eldest surviving child of Eva and Edward Jones. Before moving to Burlington in 1988, she lived in Massachusetts. She attended Uxbridge High School. At the age of 18, she married Joseph Gresian I. During her career, she worked as an executive secretary for Whitin Machine Works, as a licensed real estate broker for Mass and Cape Realty, and worked in various roles for GE, Timex, and Telechron. Throughout her life, she enjoyed spending time with family, crocheting, and sewing.
Ms. Gresian is survived by her daughter, Carla Duszlak; son and daughter-in-law, Joseph Gresian II and Eileen Gresian; her sister, Margaret Gray; seven grandchildren, Joseph Gresian III, Amy Heron, Bonnie Kapitanyan, Teresa Gordon, Eddie Duszlak, Catie Beane, and Maggie Reyes; nine great-grandchildren, Jamie Heron, Amanda Gresian, Ashley Gresian, Alexa Gresian, Jaclyn DelMonico, Arianna Kapitanyan, Edward Duszlak IV, Avery Beane, and Emma Gordon; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Joseph Gresian I; her son-in-law, Edward Duszlak Jr.; her parents, Eva and Edward Jones; her great-grandson, John Heron; and three brothers, Edward Jones, Robert Jones, and Charles Jones.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Ben Bishop. The family will receive friends following the service in the chapel.
