Corinne M. Dobeck, 96
Clinton - Corinne M. (Sargent) Dobeck, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Raymond A. Dobeck. She is survived by her children, Laraine Amelotte of Bolton; Barry S. Dobeck & wife Geraldine, and Donald R. Dobeck & wife Pamela, all of Clinton; 6 grandchildren & their spouses: Michelle O'Toole & Matt, Melissa Ditullio & Daniel, Amy Arpano & Phil, Barry S. Dobeck, Jr., Heather McNamara and Jamie, Donald R. Dobeck, Jr. & Chrissy; great-grandchildren: Justin and Ryan O'Toole, Dory and Raymond Ditullio, Maddison and Phillip Arpano, Jr., Jamie Jr. and Bailee McNamara, Donald III, Haleigh, Drew, and Kylee Dobeck, extended family and many dear friends. She is pre-deceased by her brother Raymond Sargent, brother-in-law Joseph Dobeck, and sister-in-law Ethel Gentsch.
Born in Clinton to the late Frank & Margaret (Vattes) Sargent, Corinne attended local schools and was a graduate of the Clinton High School, Class of 1941. She met the love of her life, Raymond Dobeck, on Auburn Street in Clinton and the two were happily married on January 13, 1945. Ray then accepted a military service assignment in Idaho, where they resided for a short time before returning home to settle in Clinton. Corinne raised her family as a woman of exceptional strength and integrity. With a great devotion to her faith, she was an integral member of the German Congregational Church, serving for decades in various capacities, notably as a long-time volunteer and secretary for the Ladies Aide. She too remained actively involved for many years in the Clinton Hospital Guild and several civic organizations. Above all, Corinne was grateful for living a full and blessed life as the proud and devoted matriarch of her family. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 in the United Church of Clinton, 109 Haskell Ave., with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. A calling hour will be held in the church prior to services on Friday morning from 10 until 11AM. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Corinne Dobeck to the United Church of Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020