1/
Corinne Gebhardt
1919 - 2020
Corinne Gebhardt, 100

CLINTON - Corinne B. (Baer) Gebhardt, age 100, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Holden Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Holden.

She is survived by her son, Richard E. Gebhardt, and his wife, Janis, who were her loving and thoughtful caregivers; grandson Rick and his wife, Lori, and great-grandson, Nicolas, of Rutland; granddaughter Kimberly Burgos and her husband, Pedro, and great-grandsons, C.J., of Westfield, and Michael, of North Brookfield; a daughter, Karen C. Patten, and her family; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 72 years, Ernest T. Gebhardt, who died in 2013. Five brothers and seven sisters also predeceased her.

Corinne was born and raised in Clinton, the youngest daughter of German immigrants John G. and A. Christianna (Ittner) Baer. A graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1937, she was employed by the former Phoenix Plastics, Clinton Sheet Metal, and Colonial Press, Clinton, retiring in 1981.

She was a life-member of the Uniter Church of Clinton, formerly known as the German Congregational Church, and a member of the Friends of the Clinton Senior Center.

Alongside her husband, Corinne enjoyed attending all sport and school activities of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. During her later years, she spent much of her time knitting, especially for the Clinton Hospital Gift Shop.

The Gebhardt family wishes to thank the staff of Holden Nursing Center and Notre Dame Hospice, for their care and compassion.

Per her wishes, private burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton. There are no calling hours. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the United Church of Clinton, 109 Haskell Ave., Clinton, MA 01510. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton.

www.mcnallywatson.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
