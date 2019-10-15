|
Corinne C. Johnson, 96
WORCESTER - Corinne C. (Cadarette) Johnson, 96, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at The Meadows in Leicester surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Fall River, MA, daughter of the late Louis P. Cadarette and Leone (Gaudette) Cadarette and had been a resident for 56 years at 3 Aster Place in Worcester.
Corinne leaves behind her loving children, Kenneth G. Johnson and his wife Mary of Auburn, Philip E. "John" Johnson and his wife Nancy of Northborough, Carol A. Banks and her husband Robert of Spencer and Nancy L. Scola of Redwood City, California; a sister Alice Humphrey of Auburn; ten grandchildren, Valerie, Julie, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Bethann, Caitlin, Marco, Andrew, Angelo and Olivia; six great grandchildren, Leo, Emily, Katherine, Pierce, Brendan and James; also several nieces and nephews. Corinne was predeceased by her brother Wendall Cadarette and sister, Lucille Moen.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Corinne's family on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10:00 -11:00 am at the Hadwen Park Congregational Church, 6 Clover Street, Worcester. A funeral service celebrating her life will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will take place only a stone's throw away from Corinne's family home in All Faiths Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, Corinne would be happy to know that contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund at Hadwen Park Congregational Church, 6 Clover St, Worcester, Ma 01603. To leave a note of condolence for Corinne's family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019