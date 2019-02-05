Home
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
40 Temple St
Worcester, MA
View Map
Cornelia Foley Obituary
Cornelia G. Foley, 52

WORCESTER - Cornelia G. Foley, 52, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family Saturday, February 2. 2019.

Cornelia was born in Worcester, daughter of John H. and Katherine (Shea) Foley. She was a graduate of Burncoat Senior High School.

Cornelia worked for many years in the fire and water damage restoration field.

She loved animals and music. She followed the Grateful Dead and enjoyed the music of several other bands and attended many music festivals including Live Aid. She also loved Hampton Beach.

Cornelia leaves two brothers, John C. Foley of New York, N.Y. and James P. Foley of Worcester, four sisters Deborah C. Wilson and her husband Samuel of Northfield, N.J., Cheryl K. Overs of Toms River, N.J., Patricia Noreen Menesick and her husband Dennis of Jensen Beach, Fla., Maura E. O'Connor of Charlton; her dear friend Michael Leger; and many nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly. She also leaves her adored cat Sabor.

The family was very grateful for the care and kindness from the Beacon Hospice Caregivers.

Calling hours will be Thursday, February 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will be Friday, February 8, at 11 a.m. in St. John's Church, 40 Temple St., Worcester. Burial in St. John's Cemetery Worcester will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. John's Food for the Poor Program, 44 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
