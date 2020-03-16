Home

More Obituaries for Cornelius Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cornelius Flynn

Cornelius Flynn Obituary
Cornelius J. "Connie" Flynn, 79

Grafton - SERVICE UPDATE- Funeral services and burial for Cornelius "Connie" J. Flynn will be private due to the current Massachusetts state of emergency with COVID-19.

We will have a second Mass and celebration of life during the summer for friends and family not able to attend services at this time. This will provide a more personal opportunity to share stories and memories of Connie.

Please honor Connie in lieu of traditional remembrances with a donation to the MA/NH at www.alz.org/manh or Massachusetts /New Hampshire 309 Waverly Oaks Road Waltham, MA02452. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message with Connie's family is available at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
