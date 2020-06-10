Cornelius Gleason
Corneiius G. Gleason, 94

Shrewsbury/Worcester - Cornelius G. Gleason, 94, of Worcester, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on Monday, June 8, 2020. Son of the late John G. and Elizabeth V. (Corydon) Gleason, he was raised in Worcester where he attended and graduated from Commerce High School.

Con was a loving husband and father, marrying the love of his life, Mary Louise (Murphy) Gleason in 1964. They settled in Shrewsbury where they raised their family and resided for 48 years. He worked for over 25 years as a photoengraver for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette. He was an active member of his union where he served as President and was a longtime member of the Shrewsbury Knights of Columbus, Adelphia Council #4181. After retirement from the newspaper, he opened Suburban driving school in Northborough.

In addition to his wife Mary Louise, he leaves behind three daughters, Christine Gleason of West Hartford CT; Julie Clare of Dracut, Karen Gleason of Reading, five grandchildren, Rori and Taryn Clare, Aidan, Griffin, and Ava Breault. Con was predeceased by his brothers John, Raymond, Francis, William, Joseph, Robert, Warren, and Russell Gleason and his sister Marian Steele.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Mass of Christian burial on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10:00 am in St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. To view Con's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
