Corrine A. Gibbons, 90
Worcester/Holden - Corrine A. Gibbons, 90, formerly of Holden, passed away at UMass Memorial Healthcare on Saturday, April 18, 2020 after a brief illness. Born and raised in Jefferson, Corrine was the daughter of George H. and Margaret E. (Manning) Gibbons and lived most recently at Notre Dame du Lac Assisted Living Community in Worcester for the last four years.
Corrine graduated from Holden High School and worked in banking for over 40 years. She spent most of her career as a mortgage officer at Worcester County National Bank and Shawmut Bank retiring in 1990. She was a devout member of St. Mary's Church in Jefferson. She was the first bank officer in the state to award a college tuition loan. She was a life-long member of St. Mary's Church. In early retirement, she was a volunteer teacher's aide in the Wachusett school system.
She leaves her sister, Ruth L. Denio; three godchildren and several cousins including, Janice McNamara of Princeton and Doris "Snooky" French of Holden.
Corrine will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Holden at a private graveside service officiated by the Rev. Timothy M. Brewer.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her name may be made to NEADS, PO Box 1100, Princeton, MA 01541, , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson, MA 01522.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020