Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Resources
More Obituaries for Corrine Gibbons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corrine Gibbons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Corrine Gibbons Obituary
Corrine A. Gibbons, 90

Worcester/Holden - Corrine A. Gibbons, 90, formerly of Holden, passed away at UMass Memorial Healthcare on Saturday, April 18, 2020 after a brief illness. Born and raised in Jefferson, Corrine was the daughter of George H. and Margaret E. (Manning) Gibbons and lived most recently at Notre Dame du Lac Assisted Living Community in Worcester for the last four years.

Corrine graduated from Holden High School and worked in banking for over 40 years. She spent most of her career as a mortgage officer at Worcester County National Bank and Shawmut Bank retiring in 1990. She was a devout member of St. Mary's Church in Jefferson. She was the first bank officer in the state to award a college tuition loan. She was a life-long member of St. Mary's Church. In early retirement, she was a volunteer teacher's aide in the Wachusett school system.

She leaves her sister, Ruth L. Denio; three godchildren and several cousins including, Janice McNamara of Princeton and Doris "Snooky" French of Holden.

Corrine will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Holden at a private graveside service officiated by the Rev. Timothy M. Brewer.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in her name may be made to NEADS, PO Box 1100, Princeton, MA 01541, , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson, MA 01522.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Corrine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -