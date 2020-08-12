Corrine N. (Watson) Wennerstand, 90WORCESTER - Corrine N. (Watson) Wennerstand, 90, formerly of Tennyson St., Worcester, of Freeland, WA passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 in Washington.Her husband of 33 years, Paul W. Wennerstrand died in 1985. She leaves two daughters, Carol Colar of Whidbey Island, WA and Pam Boyle of Londonderry, NH and four grandchildren, Carmen and Graham Colar and Timothy and Katelyn Boyle. Corrine was born in Worcester, daughter of John A. and Astrid (Schonning) Watson and lived in Worcester for 86 years, before moving to Washington.Corrine worked for Masterman's Company in Auburn for many years, before retiring. She was a longtime member of the former, Bethlehem Covenant Church.A Private Graveside Service will be held in All Faith Cemetery next Spring. Arrangements in the care of Lindquist Fay Lundin Funeral Home, 36 Butler Street.