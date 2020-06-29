Courtney Kalagher, 36Shrewsbury - It is with a family's broken heart we regrettably announce the untimely passing of our beautiful Courtney A. Kalagher at the age of 36 on June 26, 2020. Joining in heaven her father David R Kalagher who passed away just over 1 year ago on May 24th.Courtney, a beautiful woman with a kind heart, gentile smile and infectious laugh was born on December 6, 1983 in Worcester to Cathleen (Collaro) Kalagher, and the late David R. Kalagher. Her life began in the Shrewsbury Street neighborhood of Granby Road before her family moved to Shrewsbury. Courtney was so bright. She graduated from St Mary's elementary and attended Notre Dame Academy.Courtney's gift for giving was reflected through her faith in Jesus. She cared for people from all walks of life and was the first to offer help to those in need, especially when it came to her family. She was nurturing and just the sweetest. For a time she had worked as a daycare teacher at Children's Learning Center. She loved all children, especially her son Mason. Courtney had a strong faith in Jesus her higher power. Her best friend and sister Melissa, along with their Mom, will find comfort in all the memories they shared just being together. She will be greatly missed. "May she rest in peace now with other family members".Courtney is survived by her pride and joy, her son Mason; her heart broken mother, Cathleen (Collaro) Kalagher; her sister, Melissa K. Kalagher and her fiancée Nicholas Rivers of Oak Bluffs, her brother Jamie Kalagher of Boston; two nephews Andrew and Nicholas; her maternal grandfather, Andrew Collaro, Jr.; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends.Courtney's funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 2nd at 11:00 am in St Mary's Church, 640 Main Street. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the St John's High School Pioneer Care fund, 378 West Main St Shrewsbury, MA. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.