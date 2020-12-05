Craig R. LaPlante, 63



AUBURN - Craig Roland LaPlante passed away November 30, 2020 at the age of 63, in Webster, Massachusetts, after a long, hard battle with lung cancer.



Craig was born on June 22, 1957 in Worcester, Massachusetts. Craig spent his early adulthood in roofing with his father and spent the latter part of his life working alongside many friends at the Worcester Centrum, now the DCU center, setting up for events.



Craig was a tenacious man and a fiercely loyal son, father, grandfather and friend, and his loss will be felt deeply by so many.



Craig was predeceased by his sister Paula LaPlante Doherty and his girlfriend Stormi Taylor. He leaves behind his loving parents Roland and Doreen LaPlante, his daughters Laurén LaPlante Tripp and Justine LaPlante, his sons Craig and Nick Taylor, and Carl and Curtis Greeley, as well as a niece Kelly Doherty Wharton. He also leaves two granddaughters McKayla Tripp and Addison Wainwright, two grandsons Hunter and Cole Tripp, two great-nieces and a great-nephew. Services will be held at a safer date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store