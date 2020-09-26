Craig E. Lundberg 101



Lancaster, MA/ Delray Beach FL - Craig Elliott Lundberg passed away peacefully on September 23rd in Delray Beach, FL. He is survived by his son, Christopher Lundberg of Tucson, AZ, daughter Jean Lidstone of Lancaster, MA and his grandsons Eric Lidstone, David Lundberg and Tony Lundberg and his fiancé Marijane Schrader of Delray Beach, FL. Craig was born in Hettinger, ND on August 29, 1919 and graduated high school in Minneapolis, MN. He was an Eagle Scout and later served on the board of the Nashoba Valley BSA. He married the love of his life, Margaret Jessie Almeida in 1941, and in 1946, after the war, they settled in West Acton, MA. During WWII he served in the Army Air Force as a flight engineer in the South Pacific.



Craig was tall and handsome and stood out in a crowd. He loved everyone and was loved by all: his employees, the people who served him dinner or the caregivers of his elder years. He made a point of knowing everyone's name as well as their spouses and children. He gave people his undivided attention so they felt as if they were the only one in the room.



With partner Sam Dyer, he founded Dyer-Lundberg Management Consultants in Framingham. During the Worcester tornado, he was visiting clients in central Mass. In 1965, he was accepted at Harvard Business School although he had no college degree. He served as president of George W. Moore set screw company in Waltham, and later bought the Joseph E. Podgor Co. a screen printing equipment and supply company outside of Philadelphia. While at Podgor, he came up with a method to print on specialty plastics, revolutionizing the industry. A long time pilot, he flew to clients across the country in his own plane, a Mooney.



Craig was a life long golfer and was a member of the Maynard Golf Club, the Weston Golf Club, the Philadelphia Country Club, Quail Ridge Country Club in Boynton Beach, FL, and The Little Club in Gulfstream, FL. He was on the Board of Governors at Tavistock Country Club in Haddonfield NJ where he established a Long Range Planning Committee to guide the evolution of the club. He served as president of the Golf Association of Philadelphia for a number of years. He was also a life long woodworker, carving mirror frames and making furniture and clocks. And he always wore a bow tie.



A burial service will be held Tuesday October 6 at 1:00 pm at Eastwood Cemetery, Lancaster followed by a celebration of life immediately after at the Lancaster Community Center.



Memorial contributions can be made in Craig's name to the Nashoba Valley BSA.





