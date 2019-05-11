|
Craig R. Mallett, 47
Worcester - Craig R. Mallett, 47, of Worcester passed away on Friday, May 11th in UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus after an illness.
Craig was born in Worcester and is survived by his loving parents, Raymond and Carol (Howlett) Mallett of Worcester; two sisters, Kimberly Maruca of Uxbridge, MA and Rachell Jusino and her husband, Anthony of Worcester; his nieces and nephews, Deryk Maruca, Jessica Maruca, Mathew Maruca, Andrew Maruca, Antonio Albino and Markus Albino; his great nieces and nephews, Lucas Albino, Chloe Carter, Julianna Maruca and Matt Maruca; his foster brother, Rod Hess of Worcester, MA and his two daughters, Kalli and Paige Hess. Craig is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Mr. Mallett worked for Many years with his father as a foreman and general contractor for Complete Contracting Service. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, but could also be found supporting and watching the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics. Craig was an avid pool player and for many years played in various leagues throughout Worcester.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 13th from 4 to 7 PM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester. A funeral service will be held at 7 PM in the funeral home.
