1/1
Craig Prachniak
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig J. Prachniak, 50

AUBURN - Craig J. Prachniak, 50, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 13, 2020 at Bear Mountain of Worcester (formerly Wingate at Worcester), due to complications from a brain tumor.

Born in Worcester and raised in Sutton, Craig was one of three boys born to Joseph and Lucy (Grenier) Prachniak. He attended and graduated from Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational High School, specializing in Culinary Arts. Pursuing his love of cooking and making creative dishes, Craig began his culinary career on the island of Nantucket, later moving back to Worcester County. He worked as Head Chef for several local restaurants and facilities, including Crowne Plaza of Worcester, Sheraton Hotels in Needham, and Courtyard Marriott in Marlboro.

Along with his love of food and cooking, Craig also enjoyed time spent outdoors, fishing and hunting. He was a member of the Blackstone Valley Tech Advisory Committee as well.

In addition to his parents, Joseph and Lucy, he leaves behind a daughter, Kennedy Prachniak, of Leicester; his brothers: Keith Prachniak and his wife Brenda, of Holden, and Corey Prachniak and his fiancée Alyssa Bealand, of Worcester; his nieces: Amy and Megan Prachniak, of Holden; his nephew, Aiden Prachniak, of Worcester; his aunt, Arline Conway, of Millbury; his uncle, Gerald Grenier and his wife Donna, of New Zealand; numerous cousins; and his former wife, Kristie (Allain) Prachniak. Craig was predeceased by his uncle, James Conway.

Craig's family wishes to extend their appreciation to Bear Mountain of Worcester, for their compassion, care, and kindness throughout the past year.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Craig's memory to Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 or to your local food bank.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Craig's family between 9:30 and 11:00 AM on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at the BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at Central Cemetery in Millbury. Masks will be required both at the funeral home and cemetery, and social distancing measures will be taken. To leave a note of condolence for his family or to share a fond memory of Craig, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Britton-Wallace Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 15, 2020
Ah, Pickles! I don't know where to begin. I met you when I was 14. You were always kind, A good friend with a heart of gold. You will be missed.
Dawn Mistler
Friend
August 15, 2020
Craig you will be truly missed. Sending thoughts and prayers to your family.
Caterina
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved