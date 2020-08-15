Craig J. Prachniak, 50
AUBURN - Craig J. Prachniak, 50, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 13, 2020 at Bear Mountain of Worcester (formerly Wingate at Worcester), due to complications from a brain tumor.
Born in Worcester and raised in Sutton, Craig was one of three boys born to Joseph and Lucy (Grenier) Prachniak. He attended and graduated from Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational High School, specializing in Culinary Arts. Pursuing his love of cooking and making creative dishes, Craig began his culinary career on the island of Nantucket, later moving back to Worcester County. He worked as Head Chef for several local restaurants and facilities, including Crowne Plaza of Worcester, Sheraton Hotels in Needham, and Courtyard Marriott in Marlboro.
Along with his love of food and cooking, Craig also enjoyed time spent outdoors, fishing and hunting. He was a member of the Blackstone Valley Tech Advisory Committee as well.
In addition to his parents, Joseph and Lucy, he leaves behind a daughter, Kennedy Prachniak, of Leicester; his brothers: Keith Prachniak and his wife Brenda, of Holden, and Corey Prachniak and his fiancée Alyssa Bealand, of Worcester; his nieces: Amy and Megan Prachniak, of Holden; his nephew, Aiden Prachniak, of Worcester; his aunt, Arline Conway, of Millbury; his uncle, Gerald Grenier and his wife Donna, of New Zealand; numerous cousins; and his former wife, Kristie (Allain) Prachniak. Craig was predeceased by his uncle, James Conway.
Craig's family wishes to extend their appreciation to Bear Mountain of Worcester, for their compassion, care, and kindness throughout the past year.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Craig's memory to Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 or to your local food bank.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Craig's family between 9:30 and 11:00 AM on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at the BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at Central Cemetery in Millbury. Masks will be required both at the funeral home and cemetery, and social distancing measures will be taken. To leave a note of condolence for his family or to share a fond memory of Craig, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com