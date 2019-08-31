|
Craig W. Vaicilionis, 64
WORCESTER - Craig W. Vaicilionis, 64, of Worcester, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center, Memorial Campus, after a short illness surrounded by his family.
He leaves his sister Tammy Kallio and her husband Wayne of Worcester, his aunt, Elizabeth O'Donnell of Worcester, nieces, nephews and several cousins.
Craig was born in Worcester, son of Robert J. and Dorothy A. (Galvich) Vaicilionis. He was pre-deceased by his older brother Robert J. Vaicilionis, Jr. Craig graduated from Burncoat Senior High School.
Craig worked for the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority for many years until retiring three years ago. Craig was an avid reader and always had a book in his hands. He enjoyed spending time with his longtime friends JoAnn and Nancy who meant a lot to him. He also enjoyed spending quality time with his family – especially during the holiday season – enjoying his kid sister's awesome meals – especially her lasagna.
He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
Calling hours at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester are Tuesday, September 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. John's Food for the Poor program, 44 Temple St., Worcester. MA 01604.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019