Curtis Bagley
1996 - 2020
Curtis Russell Bagley

CHARLTON - Curtis Russell Bagley, 24, currently of Dayville, CT., passed away on Thursday September 3rd, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Craig A. and Gail M. (Russell) Bagley of Dayville, CT., his 3 siblings, Emily M. Bagley of Dayville, CT., Joshua C. Bagley serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, currently stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA., and Anna R. Bagley of Richmond, VA.; his girlfriend, Jenna Louw and her son Adriaan of Sutton, MA., his maternal grandparents, Ellis and Nancy Russell of Sutton, MA., his paternal grandmother, Sharon Morin and her husband Rene of Dayville, CT., his paternal grandfather, Hollis Bagley and his wife Jill of North Gardener, ME., as well as, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Curt was born in Worcester, MA. on May 31st, 1996. He grew up in Dudley/Charlton, MA. and graduated from Shepherd Hill Regional High School in Dudley, Class of 2014. After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Navy, which he proudly served 5 years as a Gas Systems Turbine Technician on the USS Ramage (DDG 61). While serving he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from the Secretary of the Navy for his professional performances. After the Navy, Curt moved home and began working at Lowe's in Killingly, CT.

Curt enjoyed playing and watching all sports, most notably soccer. Anyone who knew Curt, knew how much he loved to tease and drive people crazy with his humor, this was his way of showing his love to friends and family. He had his own vocabulary and sayings which added to his authenticity. Most of his time out of the service included spending time with his girlfriend Jenna and her son Adri who Curt loved dearly. He loved to play with and read books to Adri, as well as go on adventures and trips with them. He also loved his Navy family, playing disc golf, and spending time with close friends and his uncle Dean.

Memorial calling hours will be held on Fri. Sept. 11 from 5-8 PM in Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., Douglas, MA. A prayer service will be held at 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Curt's memory may be made to: The Adriaan Louw Trust Fund, c/o Bank of America, Routing #011000138, Account #466011197627. Donations can be made at any Bank of America. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
SEP
11
Prayer Service
08:00 PM
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
7 Mechanic St
East Douglas, MA 01516
(508) 278-2200
Memories & Condolences
