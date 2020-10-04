Curtis Reid Clayman, MD 82 yearsGardner, MA - Curtis R Clayman, MD of Gardner, MA passed away peacefully at home July 17th, 2020 from metastatic melanoma. He leaves behind Barbara, his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, and a brother, Dr. Loren Clayman of Jacksonville, Fla.He was a graduate of Chelsea High School in 1955, Harvard College in 1959 as a biochemistry major and Boston University Medical School in 1965.He trained at the Rhode Island Hospital in Internal Medicine and then enlisted into the Public Health Service during the Vietnam war. Curtis spent two years at the federal penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas where he was Chief of Medicine. Returning to Massachusetts in 1969, he trained at the Boston City Hospital in Ophthalmology. In 1971, he became chief of the emergency department at Heywood Hospital in Gardner, MA. In 1981, he opened a private medical office in Ashburnham, MA.Curtis's favorite activity was practicing medicine. His office was an extension of his home and the purest expression of his personality and philosophy.Inside the office were all of the things that Curtis loved. There were pictures of trains in all of the rooms, pictures of past dogs (Boston Terriers) and stuffed into one corner was a pet tarantula. His patients adored him and would bring him all sorts of objects and Curtis would display everything. Old railroad lanterns, an initial issue stock certificate for the defunct Grout Automotive Company and a picture of the largest snapping turtle ever caught in Ashburnham, 3 feet in diameter being held in the air by one of his patients.Making sick patients laugh was Curtis's strong suit. He had a box of rubber noses and disguises that he would dip into with particularly difficult patients. For a mild effect, he would wear a rabbit nose, a moderate effect a pig nose and when maximum effect was needed he would wear the Groucho Marx nose/eyeglass combination. He knew how to perfectly calibrate his tools to the mood.If the noses were ineffective, he would then resort to an expansive database of stories based on personal experience. He would often talk of his time working as a physician at the Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas and what it was like caring for some of the worst criminals in the United States. If that did not provide a suitable point of reference, he would tell stories from his colorful childhood in Chelsea or from other experiences that he had driving cabs in Boston, organizing a strike at a metal plating factory in Chelsea and working as a medical student and resident and house officer at Boston City Hospital and in Providence at Rhode Island Hospital.Curtis held the patent on using a paper clip as a tie clip.If there was a single skill which could characterize this man, it would be his latent ability to relate to those around him and find common ground to build a relationship. He developed a following in his office that was massive and dedicated. Patients would be willing to wait hours to see him and spend time with him. He would give everyone the time they needed and did not rush anyone out the door no matter how challenging the situation. He was a true family doctor, who treated the whole body due to his extensive training in many areas.In 2018, after decades of service he was named physician of the year by the Massachusetts Medical Society.Besides his wife Barbara, he is survived by his sons Jeffrey, David, and Jonathan, six grandchildren, Isaac, Emma, Kate, Amy, Brian and Danny and 1 great grandchild, Jaxon.A celebration of his life will be held in Gardner when a large gathering is possible.In lieu of flowers, any donations to his memory could be directed to the Ependymoma Research Foundation, 1337 Massachusetts Ave., #219, Arlington, MA. 02476 or on the internet at: