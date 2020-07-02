Curtis D. Wolfe, 31Charlton - Curtis D. Wolfe, 31, beloved husband of Slavena (Dimitrova) Wolfe, beloved son of Steven and Colleen (Flynn) Wolfe, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.Born in Worcester and raised in Charlton, he was a graduate of Shepherd Hill Regional High School. Curtis most recently worked with his father reconditioning vehicles. In his spare time, Curtis enjoyed outdoor sports including kayaking, skiing and fishing and he was an avid New England Patriots fan, great dancer and animal lover. His infectious laugh and witty sense of humor will be sadly missed. Curtis will always be remembered as a "good soul" who loved his God and the United States of America.He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife, Slavena (Dimitrova) Wolfe of Charlton, his parents, Steven and Colleen Wolfe of Charlton; his brother and best friend Benjamin Wolfe and his companion, Jackie Delgado of Holden; his paternal grandmother, Joann Montbleau of Holden; many aunts, especially Eileen and Deborah, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Daniel and Mary Jean Flynn and paternal grandfather, Richard Montbleau.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 5 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden (appropriate COVID-19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks and social distancing). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6 in St. John's Church, 44 Temple Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, 1326 Main St., Holden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Net of Compassion, 674 Main St., Worcester, MA 01610.