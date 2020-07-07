Chief Warrant Officer 5



Douglas A. DeBoer



CLINTON - 30 January 1977 – 30 June 2020



CW5 Douglas A. DeBoer, died tragically at age 43 on June 30, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1977 and completed high school in Marlboro Massachusetts. He also graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with his BOS Aeronautics degree Cum Laude.



CW5 DeBoer entered the US Army in 1996. He was promoted to Sargent at Fort Rucker, Alabama in 1998 later being assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell where he ended his 24 year career as 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Standardization Pilot.



His Primary Specialty Titles were, 153AH Rotary Wing Aviator, 153MH UH-60 Pilot, 153DO H3 UH-60 Pilot, 153DF UH-60 Pilot and 153DH UH60 Pilot and UH-60 Blackhawk Instructor Pilot.



CW5 DeBoer's Decorations, Medals and Badges included the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (3rd Award), Air Medal (2nd Award), the Army Commendation Medal (5th Award), Army Achievement Medal (4th Award), Meritorious Unit Commendation (3rd Award), National Defense Service Medal and Combat Ribbons, Medals and his Badges during his War and Deployment tours.



CW5 DeBoer served in repeated Deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, Kosovo and Korea. He received a Campaign Medal w/Two Campaign Stars, Army Service Ribbons, Overseas Service Ribbon (6th Award).



After his retirement with the US Army, Douglas DeBoer was employed by the FAA as an Aviation Safety Inspector until his untimely death.



CW5 DeBoer is survived by his Mother, Elaine Frego Weymouth of Clinton MA, his Father and Stepmother Peter and Lee Ann Belcher of Denton Texas and his children. Michael DeBoer of Sebastian, Florida, Sadie and Emily DeBoer of Clinton MA and Jakob DeBoer of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama. His two sisters, Amanda Sumner of Midwest City Oklahoma and Dana DeBoer Orcutt and husband Nathan, five nieces and nephews, Haylee, Tyler, Dylan, Savannah and Ray. He also leaves Dave Lewis and his Autumn Winds friends dear to his heart and many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, co-workers and friends.



A Full Military Honors Funeral will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements are being made by Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home in Nashville TN. The date is to be announced.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store