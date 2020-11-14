Cynthia J. (Foote) Camosse, 65Oxford - Cynthia J. (Foote) Camosse, 65, of Quobaug Avenue, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Michael Camosse of Oxford; her son, Joel M. Camosse of Oxford; her Mother, Doris E. (Milton) Foote of Pinellas Park, FL; her brother, David Foote of Pinellas Park, FL; her sister, Sandra Wirf of West Brookfield; her uncle, Carl Milton of Douglas; and several nephews and nieces. She was born in Clinton, daughter of the late Paul D. Foote, and lived in Sturbridge and Leicester before moving to Oxford in 1978. She graduated from Holy Family High School in Fitchburg.Mrs. Camosse worked at Norton Company in Worcester for 30 years, retiring in 2005. She was a member of Tri-State Baptist Church in Thompson, CT. Mrs. Camosse was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Oxford Fire Department. She was formerly the president and secretary of the Family Motor Coach Association and secretary for the N.E. Amputee Association. She was a member of the Auburn Elks.Calling hours are Monday, November 16, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A service will be held at 7 p.m. at the conclusion of the calling hours. A funeral service and burial will take place at a later date in Crossville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tri-State Baptist Church, 386 Quinebaug Rd., North Grovsenordale, CT 06255, or to the Oxford Fire Department, 181 Main St., Oxford, MA 01540.