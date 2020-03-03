|
Cynthia B. (Mitchell) Couture, 78
Worcester - Cynthia B. (Mitchell) Couture, 78, of Dallas Street, died Thursday, November 28, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She is survived by two sons, Stephen M. Couture of Worcester, and Kenneth J. Couture of South Yarmouth; a daughter, Christina M. Couther of Charleston, SC; her brother, Alden F. Mitchell of Holden; her sister, Stephanie J. Roy of Paxton; two grandsons, Kenneth R. Couture of Utah, and Jacob R. Couture of South Yarmouth; her former husband, J. Kenneth Couture; and several nephews and nieces. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Alden F. Mitchell Sr. and Stephanie D. (Dzewiacien) Mitchell. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1959, St. Vincent School of Nursing, and received her bachelor's degree from Our Lady of Elms College.
Cynthia was a registered nurse throughout her life. She was a worldwide traveler and loved visiting museums, churches and national parks. She enjoyed gardening, loved all of her animals, taking trips to the beach and most importantly she cherished the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. John's Church, 44 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester. Memorial calling hours are Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Alfred Roy and Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020