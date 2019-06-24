|
Cynthia J. (Murphy) Donahue, 63
WEST BOYLSTON - Cynthia J. (Murphy) Donahue, 63, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Wells, Maine, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Cindy was born in Worcester to the late retired Worcester Firefighter Charles F. and Elizabeth L. (Ferguson) Murphy, and lived in the West Tatnuck section of Worcester until moving to West Boylston in 1980.
Cindy was a graduate of Doherty Memorial High School, class of 1974. She later took business and secretarial courses at QCC and worked as an administrative assistant at Worcester State University in both the Nursing and History-Political Science Departments, retiring in 2018. Cindy enjoyed being a bartender and worked at several restaurants in the Worcester area including Beaman Tavern in West Boylston and Sterling National Country Club.
She was a former member of Christ the King Church in Worcester and formerly a member of the West Boylston Fire Department's Auxiliary and its Women's Muster Team. Cindy volunteered her time as a Blue Star Mother serving meals at the Massachusetts Veterans Inc. in Worcester.
One of Cindy's favorite past times was spending time at the beach. Preparing for their retirement, Cindy and her husband Paul bought a home at Wells Beach, Maine in 2013. She thoroughly enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren at her Maine paradise where she and Paul made numerous new friends. Although her dream was cut short, her family's lives will be forever filled with joy and cherished memories of hanging out with "Grandma, Grandma, Grandma" at the beach…her "favorite place". She will be forever remembered for her radiant smile, infectious laugh and her kind but silly nature.
She will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved her including retired West Boylston Firefighter Paul M. Donahue, her husband of 41 years; her son, Worcester Firefighter Jamie P. Donahue and his wife, Mallory of West Boylston; her daughter, Kerry A. Donahue and her husband, Dustin Howe of Worcester; a brother, Worcester Firefighter Charlie P. Murphy and his wife, Chris of Oxford; four grandchildren, Kloe and Jackson Howe, and Hailey and Hannah Donahue; two nephews, Michael and Sean, and niece, Nicole Murphy; and her faithful Shih Tzu, Murphy.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Cindy's family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 28, at Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd. (Rte. 12), STERLING. A funeral service honoring her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., HOLDEN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Star Mothers, MA Chapter 1, 100 West Street, Leominster, MA 01453. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 24 to June 26, 2019