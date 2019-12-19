|
Cynthia M. (Davini) Hassett, 83
WORCESTER - Cynthia M. (Davini) Hassett, 83 of Worcester, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home.
Cynthia was born in Worcester, one of ten children to the late Paul and Claire B. (Smith) Davini. She attended Commerce High School and later worked to raise her four children. Cynthia was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church for many years where she was a CCD teacher. She loved gardening, painting, family gatherings especially at her home that she loved so much where friends and family would get together poolside. Cynthia was a huge people person and loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren no matter where it was.
Cynthia's husband of 48 years, John W. "Jack" Hassett, Sr. passed away on April 6, 2003. She is survived by her four children, Cheryl A. Corridori and her husband John of Auburn, Peter J. Hassett and his wife Maureen of Oxford, John J. "Jay" Hassett, Jr. and his wife Michele of Worcester with whom she lived and Donna M. Simoncini and her husband Raymond of Worcester; a brother, Bruce E. Davini and his wife Joan of Millbury; three sisters, Gail Pedone and husband John of Shrewsbury, Sandra O'Connor of Brewster and Paula Lombardi of Worcester; ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by three brothers, Paul "Jack" Davini, Douglas P. Davini and Dennis A. Davini; two sisters, Dolores Trafecante and Barbara McKeown.
Cynthia's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the staff at UMass Medical Center, Unit 3 West and the staff at Rose Monahan Hospice Home for the outstanding care and compassion given to Cynthia during her short time with them.
Services for Cynthia will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a Mass at 11:00 am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1290 Grafton St., Worcester. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Sunday, December 22nd from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. Donations in her name can be made to: Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Rd., Worcester, MA. 01602.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019