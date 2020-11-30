Cynthia Lee Kavorkian, 64Charlton - Cynthia Lee (Largesse) Kavorkian, 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020.She leaves behind her husband of 37 years, David M. Kavorkian; a son, Michael J. Kavorkian and his wife Amanda; 2 granddaughters, Lilly and Haylee; a brother, John (Jack) Largesse and his wife Karen (Faba), a sister, Cheryl Stevens, her husband Henry, all from Charlton; many nieces, nephews, a mother-in-law Theresa Kavorkian, as well as many sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.Cindy was born in Milford April 24, 1956 a daughter of the late Rolland and Lillian (Rocheleau) Largesse, Sr. She was predeceased by a brother, Rolland 'Rick' Largesse, Jr. and 2 sisters, Carlene McNeese and Sandra Pillsbury.The family would like to thank and acknowledge Jean Vincent, Jordan Largesse, his girlfriend Tia Russo, and Janice Anderson for all the love, support and friendship they gave Cindy.Cindy enjoyed being with her granddaughters, spending time at the ocean and collecting sea shells. She has always said she never met a casino she didn't like. She also participated every year in the Relay for Life, held in Southbridge. Recently retired, after working for over 20 years at a local insurance agency in town and was known by many.Calling hours will be Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10AM-1PM at the ROBERT J. MILLER-CHARLTON FUNERAL HOME, 175 Old Worcester Rd., followed by a Graveside Service at West Ridge Cemetery in Charlton. Masks and Social Distancing will be required.In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are asked to be made to: American Cancer Society/Relay for Life, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA. 01701.To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory of Cindy, please visit: