Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
1956 - 2020
Cynthia Nichols Obituary
Cynthia Nichols, 63

Uxbridge - Cynthia (Masellis) Nichols, 63, passed peacefully at home on Friday, Jan. 24, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Frederick "Ricky" Nichols, 2 children Jennifer Benkart of Randolph and Frederick C. Nichols II of Holbrook, 2 grandsons Nicholas Bucuvalas and Justin Haskell, a brother David Masellis of Prentiss, ME, sister Debra Denny of Brockton and several nephews and nieces. Cindy was predeceased by her sister Janice Anglem.

Born in Athol, on November 9, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Frances (Wesockes) Masellis. She grew up in Athol and lived in Randolph before moving to Uxbridge in 2004. Cindy was the farm manager at Arrowhead Acres in Uxbridge for many years. She loved her horse Fortune Queen, watching Nascar, painting with her best friend of 50 years Robyne and shopping. Cindy was also a master at 3d puzzles and was an amazing cake decorator. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to gather for Calling Hours from 2 – 4 pm, followed by a memorial service on Saturday, February 8, at Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill Street, Whitinsville. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit

www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020
