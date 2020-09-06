Cynthia Paskell

Cynthia I. Paskell, 57Clinton - Cynthia I. Paskell, 57, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Parsons Hill Rehabilitation Center in Worcester. She is survived by her father Alfred E. Paskell of Clinton; siblings and their spouses: Mark E. Paskell & Kimberly of Sterling; David M. Paskell & Belinda of Copperas Cove, TX; Suzanne Porciello & Thomas of Sterling; Jeffrey L. Yalian & Robyn of Leominster; Marilee Yalian & companion Brian Fenton of Worcester; Melissa Barry Paskell of Clinton; and Frank Paskell & wife Charise of Fitchburg; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her fiancé Robert Coppenrath, her mother Margaret (Clark) Porciello, and brother Bruce A. Paskell.Born and raised in Clinton, Cindi was a graduate of the Clinton High School, Class of 1981. A talented athlete and fierce trailblazer, Cindi prominently became the first female to play little league baseball in the Town of Clinton. She too played four years of varsity softball for the Clinton High School and continued in the sport in numerous leagues throughout her adult life. Professionally she worked locally as a quality control inspector for Res-Tech and later for Nypro, Inc. before retiring. Cindi was a staunch supporter of the Red Sox, Bruins, Patriots and Celtics. She too was an animal lover and the proud mom to her dog Ebony, cat Boots, and bird Bugsy. She enjoyed country music, time in the garden, completing puzzles, painting, arts and crafts. Cindi loved to laugh and was happiest in the company of her family and friends. A graveside service will be celebrated at 12PM on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in St. John's Cemetery, Parker Road, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held prior to services on Thursday morning from 9:30-11:30AM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending services. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Cynthia Paskell to: Animal Shelter, Inc., 17 Laurelwood Rd., Sterling, MA 01564. Online condolences may be placed at