Cynthia N. (Warwick) Rizzo, 78Paxton - Cynthia N. (Warwick) Rizzo, 78, died peacefully at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 after an illness. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of James and Geraldine (Hamman) Warwick and grew up in Wayland, MA.Cynthia graduated from Wayland High School with the class of 1959. She later relocated to Fort Collins, Colorado where she lived for 25 years, to be closer to the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains. Cynthia had a passion for animals and dedicated many years to the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program, in an effort to rescue, rehabilitate and release wild injured birds of prey. She also had a special appreciation for her two horses and enjoyed riding and caring for them while living in Colorado. Above all she was dedicated to being a loving mother and grandmother.Cynthia will be lovingly missed and remembered by her son, Darrin Rizzo of Paxton; her daughter, Kristin Mayo and her husband, Derek of Frisco, TX; her brother, Bryan Warwick of Fort Collins, CO; and her grandchildren, Dylan Rizzo and Jessie Mayo.Funeral services are private and under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Mountain Raptor Program, 2519 South Shield St., 1K-115, Fort Collins, Colorado 80526. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit