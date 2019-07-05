|
Cynthia N. Roix, 73
WORCESTER - Cynthia N. (Lind) Roix, 73, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her home after an illness.
Her husband of 36 years, Edward J. Roix, passed away in 2008.
She leaves a daughter, Lisa E. Roix and James M. Collins Jr., her beloved granddaughter Nicole L. Collins, all of Worcester; a brother, Jeffrey A. Lind and his wife Frances of Princeton; two sisters, Karen H. Gaylord of Sterling and Deborah Merritt and her husband Paul of Millis; a nephew Thane C. Merritt, his wife Karen and their son Brady of No. Yarmouth, Maine, a nephew Peter L. Merritt, his wife Holli and their two children Alexandra and Kendall of Norfork. Cynthia is predeceased by her sister Sylvia D. Lind who passed away in 2014. Cynthia leaves many dear relatives of her husband in the Roix family.
Cynthia was born in Worcester and grew up in Auburn, the daughter of the late Arnold S. and Ruth C. (Johnson) Lind. She has lived in Worcester for many years.
Cynthia graduated in 1964 from Auburn High School. She earned an associate's degree from Quinsigamond Community College in 1973 with a concentration in early childhood education.
For the past 21 years, Cynthia has worked in several positions at the Stop & Shop supermarket on Grafton St. Previously, she had been a pre-school teacher and had cared for pre-school children at Catholic Charities in Worcester. She also worked in the healthcare field, first as a staff person in the surgical recovery room at St. Vincent Hospital, and later as a nurse's aide for the Visiting Nurse Assn.
Cynthia was a member, volunteer and Sunday school teacher at Pilgrim Church. She was an avid Red Sox fan, a beachgoer, and enjoyed most her time with her family.
Cynthia's family will celebrate her life with a private memorial service and reception on Saturday, July 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Pilgrim Church, 911 Main St., Worcester. Burial will be private. The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Charles River Center, 59 East Militia Heights Drive, Needham, MA 02492 to help handicapped individuals; or to Sarah's AAC Warriors, PO Box 67, Ashland, MA 01721, a cancer charity.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 5 to July 7, 2019