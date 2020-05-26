|
|
Cynthia A. "Cindy" (Varney) Tavakolnia, 56
Worcester - Cynthia A. "Cindy" (Varney) Tavakolnia, 56, of Worcester, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at home.
Cindy was a loving mother to her two children, Shauna Kutzko and Shaun Tavakolnia. She also leaves two grandsons, Christopher and Ethan Kutzko; three brothers, Keith, Wayde and Robert Varney; three sisters, Darlene Varney-Carlson, Jessica Volpe, and Marion Russell; many nieces and nephews. She was born in Worcester, loving daughter of the late Robert J. and Ruth A. (Gabis) Varney.
Cindy was a registered nurse, a career she stood by while in and out of work. She was a caring individual who always tried to help others, always putting others' needs in front of her own. Her compassion surpassed humanity and continued on to animals and plants alike. She loved to garden and always saved distraught vegetation. She also saved any stray animal that came into her path. When she had too many pets she would utilize local services to ensure the animals had a loving home. Some of these places included the Worcester Animal Rescue League and the Stray Cat Project in Worcester.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St, Worcester, MA 01606 or the Stray Cat Project (straycatproject.org).
ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020