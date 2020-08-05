Damien Hughes

Damien R. Hughes, 27Westborough - Damien R. Hughes, 27, of Westborough, was the victim of a fatal stabbing on the morning of Friday, July 31, 2020.Born in Worcester, he was the beloved son of Ashley E. Tenczar Curran of Jamaica Plain, and was raised by his maternal grandparents, Maureen (Qua) Tenczar of Westborough and the late Gary Tenczar. He was raised and educated in Westborough and was a graduate of Westborough High School Class of 2011.Damien was employed as a general laborer at Amazon.He enjoyed hiking, swimming, and being outdoors.In addition to his mother and his grandmother, he is survived by his sister, Sydney Curran of Andover; his uncle, Jed Tenczar of Fall River; his close cousin, Rheanna Tenczar of Worcester; as well as his aunts, uncles, and cousins.He is predeceased by his stepfather, Peter C. Curran.His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, August 8, in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St. Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery, Westborough. Facial coverings and social distancing are required.There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Gavin Foundation Development Department, 675 East 4th St., P.O. Box E-15, South Boston, MA 02127.Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home.