Daniel DePasquale, 91
Mary DePasquale, 84
WORCESTER - Donato "Daniel" DePasquale, 91, surrounded by his loving family, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from complications of a recent stroke. Two weeks later, on Friday, April 24, 2020 his beloved wife, Mary A. (Monopoli) DePasquale, 84, passed away peacefully in their home also surrounded by their family. They are now united forever in each other's love once again.
Mary and Dan leave behind their daughters, Denise DePasquale Huang and her husband George of Mill Creek, WA, daughter Deborah DePasquale and her partner David Grondin of Auburn, as well as daughter Danette Prosser and her husband Michael, also of Auburn. They also leave behind their grandchildren, Zachary Hale, Jordan Huang, Nicole and Lindsay Berthiaume, and Timothy and Cameron Prosser; Dan's brother, Vincent DePasquale of Hayward, CA.; Mary's brother, Bartholomew "Buddy" Monopoli of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. They were preceded in death by Dan's older brothers, George and Anthony DePasquale both formerly of Worcester.
Dan was the son of the late Mauro and Maria (Pellegrini) DePasquale and Mary was the daughter of the late Vincent and Lena (Renaldo) Monopoli. Dan graduated from Worcester Boys' Trade School; Mary graduated from Venerini Academy. They both lived in Worcester their entire lives. Enlisting in the US Army in 1948, Dan proudly served 4 years in Germany during the Korean War. Shortly after Dan's discharge from the military, Mary and Dan met, fell in love and married in September of 1955. They built a beautiful life together for the next 64 years.
With a long and successful career in wire fabrication, Dan worked at Washburn Co, Parker Metal and then as a plant manager at Wirefab Inc. Keeping true to his character of wanting to be active and of service, after retiring Dan went on to work for Creedon & Co. He took great pride in seeing the company grow and enjoyed being the team's all-around handy man, which suited him perfectly. Mary worked as a manicurist for many years at various salons in the city, most notably the Highland House before her retirement. To keep busy after retirement, Mary worked as an office clerk at C & R Tire for many years.
Dan and Mary were very social and loved having fun. As a huge sports fan, Dan never missed a Bruins or Red Sox game and was thrilled to see the Sox win multiple World Series championships. Throughout his life, he also enjoyed bowling and golfing and played in many leagues; most recently participating in the bowling and golf leagues at The Retired Men's Club of Greendale. He volunteered there for many years, becoming an honorary lifetime member. Mary and Dan enjoyed the various trips they took with their friends at the Greendale Men's Club.
As members of the of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, they enjoyed joining in on Monday morning get-togethers with friends where Dan never missed an opportunity to play cribbage. Mary loved cooking, entertaining and throwing great parties for family and friends.
Mary and Dan loved traveling and were able to take fantastic trips to different destinations around the world. Interacting with others, they always knew how to make people feel special and their home was always open to everyone. They were very devoted to their family and treasured times spent with them, especially with their grandchildren.
They will be fondly remembered by many as kind–hearted and young at heart. We will be forever touched by their life and legacy of kindness and honor, but most of all by their love.
During this difficult time, providing in home hospice to both of them was a unique and extraordinary experience. The DePasquale family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care of Worcester. They were truly touched by the care and compassion provided by their staff in Mary and Dan's final days.
