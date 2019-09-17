|
Dan A. McGuiness, 69
OXFORD - Dan A. McGuiness, 69, of Main Street, died Friday, September 13, 2019, in his home. He is survived by two children, Courtney Megan Sullivan of North Carolina, and Patrick James McGuiness of Auburn; two sisters, Paula O'Halloran and her husband Michael of Arizona, and Rose Mary Wing of Oxford; and two nephews, Matthew and Adam O'Halloran of Arizona. He was born in Brookline, son of the late Robert F. and Pauline L. (Gregoire) McGuiness, and lived most of his life in Oxford. He graduated from Westborough High School in 1967.
Mr. McGuiness was a game biologist for the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, retiring several years ago. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 5663 in Oxford, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at North Cemetery in Oxford. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Program, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, or to St. Roch's Church, 334 Main St., Oxford, MA 01540. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 17 to Sept. 22, 2019